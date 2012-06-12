By Joseph Ax
NEW YORK, June 11 A U.S. federal court on Monday
rejected aluminum maker Alcoa's bid to dismiss a
racketeering lawsuit related to its shipments to Aluminum
Bahrain (Alba), according to a written ruling in the case.
In the lawsuit, filed in Pittsburgh federal court in
Pennsylvania, Alba accused Alcoa of conspiring with
businessman Victor Dahdaleh to orchestrate bribes in Bahrain and
to overcharge Alba for alumina, a material used to make
aluminum.
Alcoa had argued that the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt
Organizations Act, known as RICO, could not be applied to the
case because it involved foreign entities.
But U.S. District Judge Donneta Ambrose said Alba's claims
made it clear that the alleged scheme's origins were located in
the United States.
"The control of the enterprise, the decision-making vital to
the sustainability of the enterprise, came from Pittsburgh,"
Ambrose wrote.
Libby Archell, an Alcoa spokeswoman, said: "A decision on
the motion to dismiss is not a ruling on merits of the case."
"We look forward to presenting the facts related to Alba's
allegations and vigorously defending our position as the
litigation unfolds," Archell said.
Alba could not be reached for comment outside business
hours.
(Additional reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Paul Tait)