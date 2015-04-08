(Adds CEO comments on Chinese semi-fabricated exports in

NEW YORK, April 8 The world aluminum market will
see a surplus of 326,000 tonnes in 2015, an executive at Alcoa
Inc said following a presentation of the company's
first-quarter 2015 earnings on Wednesday.
That surplus forecast differed sharply from the aluminum
producer's January estimate of a 38,000-tonne deficit for 2015,
largely driven by an increase in its estimate for output in
top-producer China.
"China continues to add capacity," Alcoa Chief Financial
Officer William Oplinger said on the call. "Smelters have been
reluctant to curtail as prices have recovered."
Demand for aluminum remained strong, Oplinger said, noting
that global inventories continue to fall and are currently at 66
days of consumption, just above their 30-year average of 61
days.
This robust demand will limit the downside of the fall in
regional premiums, he said. In recent years, financing deals
that kept aluminum in storage drove those regional premiums to
record levels even as futures prices on the London Metal
Exchange fell.
Premiums have begun to fall as those deals start to unwind
after attracting regulatory and political scrutiny, though
Oplinger noted that they are still at historically high levels
and would be supported by strong demand.
"The industry needs metal to operate," Oplinger said. "So as
metal comes out of inventory it is being absorbed through higher
demand."
In addition, premiums could be supported by a drop in
Chinese exports of what Chief Executive Klaus Kleinfeld called
"fake semis", or semi-fabricated aluminum shipped by Chinese
exporters to avoid an export tax on primary aluminum, only to be
re-melted into primary aluminum by the end user.
These exports flooded the market as exporters sought to
capitalize on high regional premiums, resulting in abundant
supplies. This has in turn pressured those premiums, which could
reduce the incentive for Chinese exporters to ship
semi-fabricated aluminum, Kleinfeld said.
He added that the exports had caused "annoyance" among
Chinese authorities, who may take action to restrict the flow.
"I'm optimistic that they stop this abuse," Kleinfeld said.
Alcoa on Wednesday posted a first-quarter profit after a
year-earlier loss as revenue rose primarily in its automotive
and aerospace businesses.
