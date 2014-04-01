(Adds background on aluminum market, recent cuts in Brazil)
April 1 Alcoa Inc said on Tuesday it
planned to spend $40 million to expand its rolling mill in
Itapissuma, Brazil, boosting production of specialty aluminum
foils for packaging.
The company said demand for specialty food and beverage
packaging, made from a combination of thin aluminum, paper and
plastic, was growing in Brazil.
The expansion would add about 50 jobs at the facility, which
now employs about 700 people, and Alcoa said it expected
commissioning to start in 2016.
Alcoa has been pushing to expand its production of more
processed-aluminum products, which tend to offer higher profit
margins than unprocessed metal.
Last week the company said it would cut 147,000 tonnes of
smelting capacity in Brazil, citing the weak global aluminum
market and rising costs.
(Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)