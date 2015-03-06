BRIEF-Mercury systems acquires Delta Microwave
* Mercury Systems Inc - deal expected to be treated as an asset sale for tax purposes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 6 Aluminum maker Alcoa Inc said a review of its operations could impact 14 percent of its global smelting capacity and 16 percent of its global refining capacity.
Alcoa said the review could result in partial and full plant curtailments, permanent shutdowns and divestitures.
Alcoa has been has been reducing higher-cost smelting capacity to cut costs. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
LONDON, April 3 A top-20 investor in Akzo Nobel said on Monday he wanted the firm to engage with U.S. rival PPG Industries over a revised bid raising pressure on the Dutch paint maker to begin talks.