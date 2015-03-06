(Adds details, background)

March 6 Aluminum maker Alcoa Inc said a review of its operations to cut costs could impact 14 percent of its global smelting capacity and 16 percent of its global refining capacity.

The company's shares were up 1 percent at $14.55 in early trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday.

Alcoa said it will review 500,000 metric tons of smelting capacity and 2.8 million metric tons of refining capacity for possible curtailment or divestiture over the next 12 months.

The review could result in partial and full plant curtailments, permanent shutdowns and divestitures, Alcoa said.

Alcoa said 19 percent of smelting capacity and 7 percent of its global refining capacity are currently idle.

The company has been investing in more advanced aerospace and automotive products, while selling off some of its more traditional yet costly smelting facilities.

As part of its move to transform its upstream portfolio, the company sold off stakes in smelting operations in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31.

The company took $200 million in restructuring costs in the quarter.

The benchmark aluminum price on the London Metal Exchange has been nearly flat in the past one year.

Up to Thursday's close, the stock had risen about 19 percent in the past 12 months, outperforming the nearly 17 percent rise in the broader Dow Jones U.S. Aluminum Index. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Sriraj Kalluvila)