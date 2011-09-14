* Companies sign letter of intent for China manufacturing

* Follows agreements set earlier in 2011

* Alcoa shares up 1 percent

Sept 14 Aluminum maker Alcoa Inc (AA.N) and China Power Investment Corp moved a step closer to linking up to manufacture aluminum products in China, the companies said on Wednesday.

The two companies signed a letter of intent that sets out a framework for a joint venture that will produce high-end fabricated aluminum products in China in a bid to win business from the country's automotive, aerospace, packaging and electronics markets.

The companies had signed a memorandum of understanding in January to cooperate in China.

Alcoa shares rose 1 percent to $11.75 in premarket trading. At Tuesday's close, the stock had fallen 24 percent so far this year. (Reporting by Matt Daily in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)