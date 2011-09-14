UPDATE 2-Infineon, Cree warn U.S. might block Wolfspeed deal
* U.S. blocked takeover of Germany's Aixtron last year (Adds background on previous blocked deals by CFIUS, details on chemical compounds)
* Companies sign letter of intent for China manufacturing
* Follows agreements set earlier in 2011
* Alcoa shares up 1 percent
Sept 14 Aluminum maker Alcoa Inc (AA.N) and China Power Investment Corp moved a step closer to linking up to manufacture aluminum products in China, the companies said on Wednesday.
The two companies signed a letter of intent that sets out a framework for a joint venture that will produce high-end fabricated aluminum products in China in a bid to win business from the country's automotive, aerospace, packaging and electronics markets.
The companies had signed a memorandum of understanding in January to cooperate in China.
Alcoa shares rose 1 percent to $11.75 in premarket trading. At Tuesday's close, the stock had fallen 24 percent so far this year. (Reporting by Matt Daily in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
* U.S. blocked takeover of Germany's Aixtron last year (Adds background on previous blocked deals by CFIUS, details on chemical compounds)
Feb 8 A federal judge on Wednesday ruled against U.S. health insurer Anthem Inc's proposed $54 billion merger with smaller rival Cigna Corp, derailing an unprecedented effort to consolidate the country's health insurance industry.
Feb 8 Corn Flakes maker Kellogg Co said on Wednesday it would stop distributing its U.S. snacks business' products directly to stores and switch to its more widely used warehouse model to cut costs and adapt to a changing retail landscape.