Jan 28 U.S. aluminum producer Alcoa Inc said on Thursday it will supply multi-material aerospace parts to Boeing Co under a new long-term agreement.

Alcoa will supply components for the 777X, Boeing's newest commercial airplane; the 737 MAX, which is scheduled for first delivery in 2017; and the 787 Dreamliner, the company said. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)