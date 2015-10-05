Oct 5 Alcoa Inc said it has signed a contract worth about $1 billion with Airbus Group for multi-material aerospace fastening systems.

The deal is Alcoa's largest fastener contract ever with Airbus, the company said on Monday.

The news comes a week after the world's third-largest producer of aluminum said it would split into two publicly traded entities. (Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)