BRIEF-Carbonite announces pricing of private offering of $125 mln of 2.50 pct convertible senior notes
* Carbonite announces pricing of private offering of $125 million of 2.50 pct convertible senior notes
Oct 5 Alcoa Inc said it has signed a contract worth about $1 billion with Airbus Group for multi-material aerospace fastening systems.
The deal is Alcoa's largest fastener contract ever with Airbus, the company said on Monday.
The news comes a week after the world's third-largest producer of aluminum said it would split into two publicly traded entities. (Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* Carbonite announces pricing of private offering of $125 million of 2.50 pct convertible senior notes
* Neuroderm announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results