Oct 7 Alcoa Inc said it had got a contract to supply titanium to Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35 Lightning II aircraft.

The contract has an estimated value of about $1.1 billion, the company said on Wednesday.

Alcoa said it would supply titanium for airframe structures for all three variants of the F-35 fighter jets over nine years, from 2016 to 2024. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)