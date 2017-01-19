BRIEF-Verizon CFO says co has not reached any final conclusions on Yahoo deal
* Verizon CFO on yahoo deal- "we have not yet reached any final conclusions yet"- conf call
SYDNEY Jan 20 AGL Energy Ltd said on Friday it has agreed to supply electricity to an Australian smelter owned Alcoa that was hit by blackouts late last year.
The agreement is part of the Australian government's rescue package for the Portland smelter in Victoria state after the blackouts left it running at only one-third of its 300,000-tonnes-per-year capacity.
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Jane Wardell and Dominic Evans)
Jan 24 3M Co, the maker of Scotch tape and Post-it notes, reported an 11.3 percent increase in quarterly profit as the company kept a tight lid on costs.
WASHINGTON, Jan 24 U.S. President Donald Trump pushed the chief executives of General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV on Tuesday to increase production in the United States and boost American employment.