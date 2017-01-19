CORRECTED-Post-it notes maker 3M's quarterly profit rises 11.3 percent
Jan 24 3M Co, the maker of Scotch tape and Post-it notes, reported an 11.3 percent increase in quarterly profit as the company kept a tight lid on costs.
SYDNEY Jan 20 Alcoa said on Friday it has reached a deal with Australia's government to restart lost production at its Portland aluminum smelter.
The smelter has been running at only a third of its 300,000-tonnes-per-year capacity since a statewide blackout in December. (Reporting by Colin Packham, editing by G Crosse)
Jan 24 3M Co, the maker of Scotch tape and Post-it notes, reported an 11.3 percent increase in quarterly profit as the company kept a tight lid on costs.
WASHINGTON, Jan 24 U.S. President Donald Trump pushed the chief executives of General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV on Tuesday to increase production in the United States and boost American employment.
* Johnson & Johnson ceo says no definitive timeline for review of diabetes care businesses