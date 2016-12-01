BRIEF-Poxel Q4 cash and cash equivalents at 45.6 million euros
* As of December 31, 2016, cash and cash equivalents were 45.6 million euros ($48.1 million)
MELBOURNE Dec 2 Alcoa Corp was forced to shut one of two potlines at its Portland aluminium smelter in Australia following a power outage on Thursday and does not know when it will be restarted, a spokesman said on Friday.
The plant was hit when a power interconnector between the states of Victoria and South Australia went down, knocking out power to both of the smelter's potlines for about five and a half hours.
"As a result of the outage and subsequent instability, and to ensure the safety of people inside the plant, one potline has been curtailed. Efforts are focussed on maintaining production in the smelter's second potline," Alcoa said in a statement.
"It is too early to speculate on the full impact of the power outage, or on how long it may take to restore normal operations."
The Portland smelter, co-owned by Alcoa, CITIC and an arm of Marubeni Corp, produces about 300,000 tonnes of aluminium a year.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin)
ZURICH, Jan 27 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent firmer at 8,420 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
SINGAPORE, Jan 27 Asian shares were fractionally lower on Friday in holiday-thinned trade but were on track for a solid advance this week, while oil and the dollar retained gains in the wake of strong U.S. corporate earnings.