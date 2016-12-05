BRIEF-Horizon Global offerings of common stock priced at $18.50 per share
* Horizon global announces pricing of offerings of common stock and convertible senior notes
MELBOURNE Dec 5 Aluminium maker Alcoa said on Monday it was assessing the impact of a power outage last week at its Portland smelter in Australia that forced it to halt a potline, adding that it was facing 'substantial challenges'.
"We are now beginning to assess the operational impact of the outage and, given the significance of this event, we have substantial challenges and analysis ahead of us. As that work is completed, we will provide an update," it said in a statement. (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Richard Pullin)
MEXICO CITY, Jan 26 Mexican mogul Carlos Slim, who was attacked by President Donald Trump during his election campaign but who later met with the U.S. leader in Florida, on Thursday called a press conference for Friday amid growing tensions between the two nations.
* TPG Specialty Lending, inc. Prices $100 million of unsecured convertible senior notes