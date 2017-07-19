FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 days ago
Alcoa trims forecast for earnings measure
#Brexit
#Economy
#Trump
#Turkey
#Science
#Sport
Sections
Featured
One-in-three chance Britain-EU divorce talks end with no deal, Reuters poll finds
The road to Brexit
One-in-three chance Britain-EU divorce talks end with no deal, Reuters poll finds
Kuchar leads in clubhouse as challengers face elements
Sport
Kuchar leads in clubhouse as challengers face elements
Winning toilet paper gowns offered to brides-in-need
Lifestyle
Winning toilet paper gowns offered to brides-in-need
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 19, 2017 / 9:14 PM / 2 days ago

Alcoa trims forecast for earnings measure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Aluminum producer Alcoa Corp on Wednesday trimmed its forecast for a measure of profitability, citing market trends.

The company said it now expects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $2.1 billion to $2.2 billion, compared to an earlier forecast of $2.1 to $2.3 billion.

Shares of New York-based Alcoa were down 2.3 percent at $35.66 in after-market trading.

The company also reported better-than-expected profit and revenue for the second quarter, helped by higher shipments. (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.