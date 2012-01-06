* To cut output by 531,000 tonnes per year
* Sees Q4 restructuring charge of $0.15-$0.16/share
* Market eyeing to see if other producers will follow suit
* Shares drop 17 cents in after-hours trading
(Adds production outlook in China in paragraphs 16-18)
By Steve James and Josephine Mason
NEW YORK, Jan 5 Alcoa Inc, the
largest U.S. producer of aluminum, said it will slash its global
smelting capacity by 12 percent, becoming the first producer to
take direct action to cut costs amid a steep drop in metal
prices.
The move will result in a restructuring charge in the fourth
quarter that will push the U.S. producer into its first loss in
nine quarters.
The cuts are likely to help boost prices , which have
languished below $2,500 per tonne since August, traders said.
Analysts estimate as much as a quarter of the global production
is already unprofitable at that level.
But more brutal industry-wide cuts may be needed to allay
deeper concerns about a slowdown in demand from key consumer
China and a surplus of metal in the United States and Europe,
traders said.
Unveiling what Chief Executive and Chairman Klaus Kleinfeld
described as "difficult but necessary steps", Alcoa said it will
cut output by about 531,000 tonnes per year and slash costs.
Its Tennessee smelter, which was curtailed in 2009, and two
of the six idled potlines in Rockdale, Texas will be permanently
closed to reduce global smelting capacity by 291,000 tonnes per
year, or 7 percent.
A further 240,000 tonnes, or 5 percent, will be curtailed
elsewhere, it added, without saying how many other plants or how
many employees were affected.
Alumina output will be reduced to reflect the smelting
curtailments as well as prevailing market conditions, it said.
SHARES DOWN, PRICES UP
While the news pushed Alcoa's shares down 17 cents to $9.19
in after-hours trading, traders expected London Metal Exchange
prices to rise on the much-anticipated news.
"The market will be up a bit on this," said a New York-based
trader noting that the market had hoped such a move would be in
the offing.
"Everyone's been waiting for it to happen and nothing's
happened until now. If it gets to $2,200 per tonne, there will
be a tremendous amount of hedging," he said.
But it remains to be seen if other producers will follow
suit or if the measures, in addition to production problems at
Rio Tinto Alcan, will be enough to push prices high enough to
stop the industry bleeding.
"I think they (Alcoa) would like not to be the only one, but
it remains to be seen whether others will follow," said analyst
Charles Bradford, of Bradford Research.
Alcoa's cut represents just 1.1 percent of estimated global
output of around 46 million tonnes last year.
The market will be keenly watching for closures by Chinese
smelters which have some of the highest production costs due to
power prices and their reliance on imported raw materials.
Analysts said Chinese smelters, faced with weakening demand
and thinning margins, were likely to start making aggressive
production cuts should domestic aluminium prices fall
below 15,000 yuan for a sustained period.
Production costs of most Chinese aluminium smelters ranged
between 15,000 yuan and 16,500 yuan per tonne, depending on
their efficiency, said industry sources. Spot aluminium prices
on Friday stayed near 16,000 yuan in China.
The outlook for Chinese import demand is also clouded as a
raft of new smelters are scheduled to come online this year,
which could add about 4 million tonnes of new smelting capacity.
Some producers such as Norsk Hydro have indicated they would
be prepared to lower production, but others may not be so swift
to make the cuts. Rio Tinto's Canadian smelters use
hydroelectric power and can sustain lower prices for longer.
Until now, the market has barely registered other hitches
with output at other companies. Three-month aluminum
dropped to $2,036 per tonne on Thursday from $2,065 a day
earlier even after news of Rio Tinto's force majeure on
deliveries from two of its Canadian smelters.
The temporary removal of 300,000 tonnes per year of Canadian
capacity in addition to cuts at its Lynemouth smelter in England
was not considered enough to make a dent in the surplus when
demand shows no signs of picking up, traders said.
DIFFICULT BUT NECESSARY
Alcoa also plans to speed up efforts to lower escalating
costs of raw materials, aimed at lowering the company's position
on the world aluminum production cost curve by 10 percentage
points, it said.
"These are difficult but necessary steps to improve Alcoa`s
competitiveness, preserve and grow shareholder value and protect
jobs in the rest of the Alcoa system," said Kleinfeld.
All the measures are expected to be in place by the first
half of this year.
Alcoa said it will take restructuring charges of $155
million to $165 million, or 15 cents to 16 cents per share, in
the fourth quarter.
That is certain to knock Alcoa into red-ink territory - a
victim of slow demand and aluminum prices.
Prior to Thursday's announcement, the average Wall Street
estimate for Alcoa's earnings per share was 1 cent, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. In the same quarter of 2010, Alcoa's
profit was 21 cents per share.
Equity research firm Starmine, which gives more weight to
estimates from analysts with a more accurate track record, had
forecast Alcoa to post a loss of 4 cents per share. That would
be the company's first loss since the second quarter of 2009.
At least 15 Wall Street analysts have cut their
fourth-quarter earnings estimates in recent weeks for Alcoa,
which is scheduled to announce results on Monday after the
market close -- the first Dow component stock to report.
Aluminum prices fell 18 percent last year and 6 percent in
the fourth quarter due largely to the euro zone debt crisis and
fears of a slowdown in China.
Such industry-wide pain from low prices is the first since
the global recession in 2008 and 2009 when swathes of capacity
in the United States and Europe were taken off line.
But prices might not be the only factor behind Alcoa's
decision to cut output.
The company's demand outlook was significantly more measured
in the last earnings release in October.
At the time Alcoa chief Kleinfeld said he still expected a
near doubling of aluminum demand in the next 10 years, driven
largely by China and emerging markets. But he also noted weak
economic conditions, particularly in Europe, because confidence
in the global recovery has faded.
That has sapped aluminum demand from the automotive,
industrial products, construction and packaging sectors since
the second quarter, with only the aerospace and transport
sectors growing, he said.
"We have seen a weakening trend in the last few months and
it will show in the results," said Bridget Freas of Morningstar
in Chicago. "Most analysts are blaming what has happened with
the LME (London Metals Exchange) price and we ended the year on
a low point."
(Additional reporting by Carole Vaporean, and Polly Yam in Hong
Kong; Editing by Mark Porter, Bernard Orr, Himani Sarkar)