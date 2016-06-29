CHICAGO, June 28 Metals company Alcoa Inc said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday that it will spin off its traditional upstream smelting business as part of a planned split that is due to take place in the second half of this year.

As part of the split the company's added-value business serving the aerospace and automotive industries, which will be named Arconic Inc, will hold up to 19.9 percent of the outstanding shares of Alcoa Corp.

(Reporting By Nick Carey)