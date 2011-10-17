STOCKHOLM Oct 17 Alcoa , the largest U.S. aluminum producer, has dropped long-held plans to develop a new smelter in Iceland, saying on Monday it had decided it could not get long-term, cheap power for the project.

The decision to cancel the smelter will be a blow to Iceland, still recovering from a deep recession caused by the collapse of the financial sector in late 2008.

"At this time, we are unable to acquire the amount of power we need at a competitive price, in order to consider building a smelter in Bakki," said Tomas Sigurdsson, managing director of Alcoa in Iceland.

Alcoa already runs the Fjardaal smelter in Iceland, which has the capacity to produce 346,000 metric tonnes of aluminium per year.

Since 2006, the company had also been assessing the feasibility of a second smelter in Bakki, North Iceland, which would have been the first in the world using geothermal power, abundant on volcanic Iceland.

Alcoa has been hit the global economic slowdown which has hurt demand and knocked prices for aluminium lower. Aluminum prices fell almost 20 percent in the third quarter on global economic concerns.

Iceland's economy collapsed in late 2008, brought down by a financial sector that dwarfed other activities. The island nation of 320,000 was forced to go to the International Monetary Fund for a bailout.

While that programme finished recently, the country still has capital controls in place and has struggled to attract foreign investment, meaning the economy remains fragile. (Reporting by Simon Johnson; Editing by Dan Lalor)