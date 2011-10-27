* To explore development of 750,000 mt/year smelter
* Has 12-month exclusivity period to negotiate power
contract
* Alcoa shares up 6.9 percent
Oct 27 Alcoa (AA.N), the largest U.S. aluminum
producer, said it had signed a memorandum of understanding with
the government of Angola to explore development of a
750,000-metric-ton-per-year smelter.
The aluminum smelter could use power from hydroelectric
facilities under consideration by the government, and both
sides will begin a series of feasibility studies to determine
the viability of the project, Alcoa said in a statement on
Thursday.
The agreement provides for a 12-month exclusivity period to
negotiate a power contract and cooperation agreement. If the
project moves forward, first metal from the smelter would be
produced in 2020.
Angola has committed to allocate 1,300 megawatts of firm
power capacity for the aluminum industry, Alcoa said.
"Alcoa is interested in pursuing projects that lower our
cost position," said Ken Wisnoski, president of Alcoa's Growth
group.
Electric power accounts for about 27 percent of Alcoa's
primary aluminum production costs. The company generates about
23 percent of the power used at its smelters worldwide.
Shares of Alcoa were up 6.9 percent at $11.08 in morning
trading.
(Reporting by Krishna N Das in New York; Editing by Lisa Von
Ahn)