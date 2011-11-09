* Alcoa chief says on way to revenue growth targets
By Steve James
Nov 9 Aluminum producer Alcoa Inc (AA.N) is
well on the way to reaching its increased revenue growth
targets for two of its businesses, Chief Executive Officer
Klaus Kleinfeld said on Wednesday.
The company also said production costs should come down
when a new Saudi Arabian smelter starts up, and it expects to
profit more from a change in its contract pricing system as
global metal demand continues to rise.
"On rolled products -- we set a target of adding $2.5
billion revenue to the top line by 2013," he said of the
business that produces flat-rolled aluminum for the auto and
aviation markets, among others.
"I believe we will get 50 to 60 percent of that revenue
growth this year," Kleinfeld said at the company's investor day
meeting at an Alcoa plant in Davenport, Iowa.
He said much of the growth has been from the auto industry,
where new fuel efficiency requirements are driving demand for
lighter-weight car and truck bodies. Also, there was sales
growth in the aerospace sector, where plane makers have a
considerable backlog of orders.
Kleinfeld also said that the company expects a boost in its
engineered products business, which provides specialized
aluminum products for various industries.
"This is an undiscovered gem," he told an audience that
included Wall Street analysts. "We set a revenue growth target
of $1.6 billion by 2013 and I believe we can generate 40 to 45
percent growth in 2011."
Kleinfeld said "headwinds" from global economic woes as
well as currency movements and energy costs, are affecting the
company's other two businesses -- the mining of bauxite which
is refined into alumina, and the smelting of alumina into
primary aluminum.
But Alcoa is lowering costs in the upstream businesses to
capture increased value from growing aluminum demand.
He said he expects to generate more revenue from alumina as
the company switches away from London Metal Exchange, or LME,
pricing to a system based on alumina spot price indexes. On
primary metal, Alcoa expects costs to come down once its new
Ma'aden smelter in Saudi Arabia comes on line in 2014.
Last year, Alcoa had total revenue of $21 billion, an
increase from $18.4 billion in 2009. In the third quarter of
2011, revenue was $6.4 billion, with much of the sales growth
coming from autos, commercial transport, packaging and
aerospace, the company said.
Alcoa stock fell 4.5 percent to $10.29 in afternoon trading
on the New York Stock Exchange on a day when the broader market
was down.
Tim Reyes, Alcoa's vice president for global primary
products, said aluminum demand growth is accelerating and
consumption of the metal is rising at 1.6 times the global
gross domestic product rate.
Alcoa still expects a near doubling of aluminum demand in
the next 10 years, driven largely by China and emerging
markets, he said. To achieve that, demand would have to grow at
6.5 percent per year.
"But we are already seeing a 12-percent growth for 2011
over 2010," Reyes said, adding that China is in deficit in
aluminum production and is close to becoming a net importer.
He and Kleinfeld also noted a key trend -- the population
explosion.
"The most significant thing was a couple of weeks ago, the
7-billionth child was born," said Kleinfeld, adding that
increasing urbanization changes the demand structure, the need
for infrastructure and how societies work.
"It spells opportunities for us and this miracle metal that
is both strong and lightweight, malleable and recyclable," the
Alcoa chief said.
Reyes said Asia's middle-class population is expected to
grow by 66 percent by 2030, adding 3.2 billion people. "Those
people will be aluminum consumers."
China, he said, is expected to increase production by 67
percent by 2015, while the Middle East could boost production
capacity by 15 percent.
But India has not executed on its promise, said Reyes.
"They are short of power and import coal, so some producers are
not able to power smelters.
"India has executed on only 50 percent of capacity
additions they had promised," he said.
China, too, has power problems and some of the highest-cost
rates from the grid. Reyes said 7-1/2 percent of energy went
into nonferrous metal production in China, but the industry
only contributed 2-1/2 percent to China's GDP.
