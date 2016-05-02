IDG Capital to deploy more resources in firms, eyes tech assets
* Says in the past 'we made some mistakes and sold too early'
NEW YORK May 2 Alcoa Inc has agreed a new power deal in Washington state to prevent the closure at the end of June of its 279,000 tonne-per-year Intalco aluminum smelter, the company said on Monday.
The agreement with the Bonneville Power Authority (BPA) will be effective July 1 and last through Feb. 14, 2018.
The plant will continue to operate 2.5 potlines, which is equivalent to about 80 percent of capacity.
(Reporting by Josephine Mason)
TOKYO, April 14 Taiwan's Foxconn has asked for SoftBank Group's cooperation in its bid for Toshiba Corp's prized memory chip unit, the Nikkei business daily reported on Friday.