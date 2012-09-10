ROME, Sept 10 Swiss industrial group Klesch has
presented a formal expression of interest in aluminum-maker
Alcoa Inc.'s Sardinian smelter, a labour union source said on
Monday, as hundreds of the factory's workers protesting against
the plant's closure clashed with police in Rome.
"Undersecretary Claudio De Vincenti said there had been a
formal expression of interest by Klesch," the labour union
source said.
Police earlier baton charged protesters who tried to break
through a barrier outside the industry ministry, where
government officials, labour unions and Alcoa executives were
meeting to discuss the plant's planned shutdown.
The factory supports about 1,500 jobs in Sardinia, and its
closure would be a heavy blow for the Mediterranean island,
which is already beset by high unemployment.
Alcoa said it would go ahead with the plant's gradual shut
down, the union source said.
On Friday, Alcoa said it had not received any expressions of
interest since Aug. 1 even though the industry ministry had
previously said there had been two since Aug. 31.