* Portovesme closure to remove 150,000 T annual capacity
* About 1,000 workers at Portovesme to lose jobs
* Spanish unions to discuss output cuts with Alcoa
(Adds more comments, details, background)
By Svetlana Kovalyova
MILAN, Jan 10 Italian labour unions want
to convince U.S. aluminium giant Alcoa Inc to keep
operating its Portovesme smelter on the island of Sardinia after
the company announced the plant would be closed to cut costs, a
senior union official told Reuters.
"We should develop a strategy aimed at avoiding job cuts and
at convincing Alcoa to stay at Portovesme," Fabio Enne, general
secretary of the Cisl trade union for Sardinia's region of
Sulcis-Iglesiente, said on Tuesday after a meeting between Alcoa
management, union representatives and industrial association
Confindustria.
Alcoa said on Monday it planned to close its Portovesme
smelter and slash output at two Spanish smelters as the U.S.
aluminum producer takes aim at its high-cost European
operations. {ID:nL3E8C98TB]
Alcoa is ready to start unwinding its Portovesme operations,
which would cost the jobs of about 1,000 workers employed
directly and indirectly at the smelter and would deal a heavy
blow to the economy of Sardinia, Enne said.
The decision to work with the local authorities of Sardinia
and the national government to persuade Alcoa to change its
plans was shared by other major unions, Gigl and Uil, present at
the meeting, he said.
The three major unions called Alcoa's move to shut the
smelter unacceptable in a joint statement.
"We firmly reject the decision of Alcoa," the unions said,
adding they could decide on industrial actions at the smelter.
Enne said mayors of nearby towns planned a sit-in in front
of the Portovesme plant on Wednesday.
Sardinia President Ugo Cappellacci and the local
government's industry chief Zedda said in a separate statement
they had requested an urgent meeting with the national
government to discuss the situation at Portovesme.
Alcoa's plan to close Portovesme, part of a target announced
last week to reduce output by 12 percent by the end of June,
would cut 150,000 tonnes per year of capacity and account for
most of the 240,000 tonnes, or 5 percent of the company's global
capacity, that it aims to cut in Europe.
CUTS IN SPAIN
The remaining 90,000 tonnes will come from curtailments at
La Coruna, which has an annual capacity of 87,000 tonnes, and
Aviles, with 93,000 tonnes, both on Spain's northern coast.
In Spain, a spokesman for the metalworkers' section of the
Comisiones Oberas union said Alcoa had told workers it planned
to cut production for a year at the La Coruna and Aviles
smelters due to market conditions.
He expected management and unions to negotiate the impact of
the cuts, but he foresaw layoffs rather than closures at the
plants in Spain, the spokesman said.
No meeting has been called, and the union had no other plans
as yet.
The spokesman cited high energy costs as the reason Spain
had been chosen for cuts.
The benchmark calendar-year 2013 electricity contract was
trading at around 52.40 euros ($66.74) per megawatt-hour
in Spain on Tuesday, which was in line with the French
and German power markets.
In 2010, Italy had to pass a special decree offering
favourable conditions to some industrial power consumers to
convince Alcoa to keep its Italian plants working, including
also a plant in Fusina near Venice. Alcoa had complained about
high power prices in Italy.
(Reporting by Svetlana Kovalyova in Milan and Martin Roberts in
Madrid; Editing by Jane Baird)