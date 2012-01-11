MILAN Jan 11 The competitiveness of Italy's aluminium alloy and metalworks industries will be hit if U.S. aluminium giant Alcoa Inc closes its Portovesme smelter on the island of Sardinia, Italian industry body Centroal said on Wednesday.

Alcoa said on Monday it planned to close the smelter, cutting a 150,000 tonne annual production capacity, and slash output at two Spanish smelters as it takes aim at its high-cost European operations.

"Loss of the only national producer of primary metal, even if it is not sufficient to cover all Italy's needs, makes the transformation sector totally dependent on foreign producers, almost all of whom are from outside the European Union," Centroal said in a statement.

Italy's aluminium industry will be weakened by Alcoa's move, because it will lose control over primary metal production, which is essential for making new alloys for new applications, Centroal said.

Alcoa's decision to cut operations in Italy and Spain "is a direct consequence of the lack of a long-term European industrial policy, which has already led to disappearance of a major part of primary metal production (aluminium, lead, zinc, copper) from Europe in the course of 10 years", it said.

The metals industry, a huge electricity consumer, needs access to raw materials and energy at prices comparable to those of international rivals to remain competitive, Centroal said.

Alcoa spokesman Mike Belwood said in a statement to Reuters on Tuesday, "an uncompetitive energy position combined with rising raw material costs and lower aluminum prices led to the plan to curtail the plant".

Italy's output of aluminium and alloy semi-finished products is estimated at 849,000 tonnes in 2011, up 0.4 percent from 2010, according to the Italian non-ferrous metals association Assomet, which includes Centroal. (Reporting by Svetlana Kovalyova, editing by Jane Baird)