By Svetlana Kovalyova

MILAN, Jan 20 Italy is looking for new investors to take over an aluminium smelter in Sardinia, which U.S. giant Alcoa plans to close, to soften the blow to the island's economy and save jobs, Italy's industry ministry said on Friday.

Alcoa said earlier this month it would close the Portovesme smelter in Italy and slash output at two Spanish smelters as part of a broader effort to cut its global output by 12 percent and reduce costs.

Italy's industry ministry said in a statement it was committed to finding "sustainable solutions" for the problem of high energy costs, which had been raised by Alcoa and "which is one of the conditions for competitiveness of the site".

"At the same time, the government and regional authorities are planning a series of meetings with investors who have expressed interest in the plant," the ministry said.

The statement was released after a meeting between undersecretary Claudio De Vincenti, Sardinia's President Ugo Cappellacci and other senior officials from the island.

The ministry could not provide more details about potential investors, a spokesman said.

Alcoa declined to comment on the matter.

Alcoa's decision to shut the smelter, a major employer on the island, has run into fierce opposition from labour unions and island authorities, who say it would cost the jobs of about 1,500 people and would hurt the economy.

On Friday, the government reiterated calls for Alcoa to suspend a collective dismissal procedure, known as mobilita in Italian, which usually leads to closing a business, and urged the U.S. group to work with it on the plant's future.

Alcoa rejected such proposals last week and confirmed its decision to close the Portovesme smelter, one of the most expensive plants in the group.

In 2010, Italy passed a special decree offering favourable power supply conditions to some industrial consumers to convince Alcoa to keep its Italian plants working. (editing by Jane Baird)