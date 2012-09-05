ROME, Sept 5 Swiss-based commodities
multinational Glencore will make a final assessment of a
possible acquisition of the loss-making Alcoa aluminum works in
Portovesme in Sardinia in the next few hours, unions
representing workers at the site said on Wednesday.
Officials from the CGIL, UIL, FIM and UILM unions met
Glencore executives in Rome on Wednesday and asked them to
clarify whether conditions existed for them to make a formal
expression of interest in acquiring the site, the unions said in
a statement.
"Glencore for its part reserved the right to make a final
assessment, which will be undertaken in the coming hours, over
the possibility of making such a formal expression of interest,"
they said.