* Glencore showed interest in taking over site last week
* Moved date of assessment from Sept. 5 to Sept. 10
* Alcoa says no party interested enough to declare intent to
buy
ROME, Sept 5 Italian unions urged Swiss-based
commodities and mining group Glencore to declare
whether it is really interested in saving Alcoa's
loss-making aluminum plant in Sardinia.
Last week Glencore showed interest in taking over the plant,
saying it would give an assessment of the site on Sept. 5, a
date it later pushed back to Sept. 10.
Officials from the CGIL, UIL, FIM and UILM unions met
Glencore executives in Rome and asked them to firm up their
declaration of interest, the unions said in a statement on
Wednesday.
"Glencore ... reserved the right to make a final assessment,
which will be undertaken in the coming hours, over the
possibility of making such a formal expression of interest," the
unions said.
A Glencore spokesman declined to comment.
Alcoa, in a statement issued on Wednesday, played down the
possibility the plant would be purchased, after Sky TV Italy
reported that Glencore was ready to make a formal offer.
"Alcoa conducted a thorough sale process for the Portovesme
smelter and engaged with many parties," the statement read.
"Unfortunately, no party has been interested enough to sign
a letter of intent indicating their willingness to buy the
plant."
An Industry Ministry official said on Wednesday that a new
expression of interest in the plant was made by an unnamed U.S.
multinational.
"The government has been looking at those who expressed
interest a few years ago when Alcoa wanted to sell the sites,"
the official said.
"Today a written expression of interest was received from a
U.S. multinational that said it wanted to evaluate an
acquisition."
Trade union sources said the interest came from a U.S.
equity fund, while several Italian news outlets named oil and
aluminum company Klesch Group as the source. Klesch was not
immediately available for comment.
Workers have continued demonstrations to keep the plant
open, but on Tuesday Industry Minister Corrado Passera said
Alcoa was facing "an impossible situation" and prospects of a
swift sale were remote.
The Alcoa works employ some 500 workers with a further 1,000
directly depending on the plant, which is facing closure due in
part to high energy costs.
Alcoa has begun powering down the smelter and is expected to
shut down the plant entirely by the end of October if no buyer
emerges.