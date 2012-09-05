ROME, Sept 5 A U.S. multinational has expressed
interest in acquiring Alcoa Inc's loss-making aluminium
smelter in Sardinia, an official at Italy's industry ministry
said on Wednesday.
"The government has been looking at those who expressed
interest a few years ago when Alcoa wanted to sell the sites,"
the official said. "Today a written expression of interest was
received from a U.S. multinational which said it wanted to
evaluate an acquisition."
Swiss-based multinational Glencore has held
meetings about the possibility of taking over the plant but
Italian officials have played down prospects of a deal for the
plant, which has been hit hard by high energy costs.
The plant, in an area with one of Italy's highest levels of
unemployment, employs 500 workers directly and another 1,000
depend on it for their jobs.