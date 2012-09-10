ROME, Sept 10 Aluminum maker Alcoa said
on Monday that it had received no "viable" expressions of
interest for its unprofitable Italian smelter after industrial
group Klesch said it had made an approach earlier in the day.
"Some parties have contacted us directly as well as via
references from the regional authorities," Alcoa said in an
email.
"We have followed up on each contact but have not received
any expressions of interest that are viable or different to
those previously considered during the thorough sales process.
We will continue the curtailment process and remain open to
discuss the sale of a curtailed plant," the company said.