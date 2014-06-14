By Horace Helps
KINGSTON, June 13 The Jamaican government said
on Friday that mining company Alcoa will pull out of Jamaica
within two years.
The Ministry of Science, Technology, Energy and Mining said
in a statement that it had received "formal confirmation" from
Alcoa World & Alumina Chemicals (Alcoa) that it plans to
sell its interests in Jamaica as part of a consolidation
strategy.
Alcoa and the Jamaican government are joint venture partners
in Jamalco, a bauxite-producing company. Alcoa has a 55 percent
stake in Jamalco, with the remaining 45 percent held by the
Jamaican government through its holding company Clarendon
Alumina Production Ltd (CAP). The plant is managed by Alcoa.
Alcoa did not respond to requests for comment.
Alcoa planned "to pursue its global strategy of streamlining
its operations to reshape and focus more definitively on its
upstream portfolio," the ministry said in its statement.
The ministry said that Alcoa, which has been in Jamaica for
55 years, signed a letter of intent on Thursday with Noble
Resources UK Limited to sell its ownership stake in the Jamalco.
Noble could not be reached immediately for comment.
Noble Group Ltd is a leading global supply chain
company of agricultural and energy products, metals and
minerals. It entered the Jamaica bauxite and alumina sector last
year, when it agreed to provide a line of financing to CAP
between 2013 and 2016 and buy alumina at improved prices, the
Jamaican government said.
The government said Alcoa would continue to operate as the
managing partner of Jamalco with 11 percent interest in the
joint venture for at least two years, and with an opportunity to
continue as a technical adviser for a further seven years.
