Oct 25 Aluminum maker Alcoa Inc (AA.N) filed a request with a U.S. court on Tuesday to seek to have a lawsuit related to its shipments to Aluminium Bahrain ALBH.BH (Alba) dismissed.

That Alba lawsuit was filed in February 2008 and contended that Alcoa had conspired with businessman Victor Dahdaleh to overcharge Alba for alumina, which is used to make aluminum.

However, the U.S. Court in the Western District of Pennsylvania halted the civil proceedings to await the outcome of investigations by the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

In its Tuesday filing, Alcoa asked the judge to reopen the case to allow it to request a dismissal, since the case involves conduct that allegedly took place outside the United States.

Earlier on Tuesday, Alba said it was taking legal action to recover losses from the alumina contracts following the arrest of Dahdaleh on Monday in the UK. [ID:nL5E7LP45Y]

Alba was not immediately reachable for comment.

The case is Aluminium Bahrain BSC v Alcoa Inc, William Rice and Victor Dahdaleh, #08-CV-299 in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania (Reporting by Matt Daily; editing by Andre Grenon)