NEW YORK Nov 7 Alcoa Inc said on
Thursday it supports the London Metal Exchange's latest effort
to resolve a years-long crisis over its warehousing policy and
improve transparancy.
In a statement after the LME announced sweeping changes to
the way it regulates its vast warehousing network, the U.S.
producer called on the exchange to give a clear outline on when
it plans to implement the new rules.
"The immediate next step is for the LME to provide a clear
timeline in which to implement this change," it said.
"Alcoa believes this is key to ensuring a more transparent
system which increases fairness and improves market function."