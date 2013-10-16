Oct 16 Aluminum producer Alcoa Inc said on Wednesday that the smelter at Ma'aden, Saudi Arabia, which is in its start-up phase, has temporarily stopped production on one of two potlines.

The company said the potline was shut down "after a period of pot instability." It does not expect any impact on customers.

Ma'aden, a massive new facility, is run by a joint venture between Alcoa and Saudi Arabian Mining Co.