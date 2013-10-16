BRIEF-Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT qtrly FFO per unit $0.24
March 2 Northwest Healthcare Properties Reit * Q4 adjusted FFO per share C$0.22 * Qtrly FFO per unit $0.24 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 16 Aluminum producer Alcoa Inc said on Wednesday that the smelter at Ma'aden, Saudi Arabia, which is in its start-up phase, has temporarily stopped production on one of two potlines.
The company said the potline was shut down "after a period of pot instability." It does not expect any impact on customers.
Ma'aden, a massive new facility, is run by a joint venture between Alcoa and Saudi Arabian Mining Co.
March 2 Northwest Healthcare Properties Reit * Q4 adjusted FFO per share C$0.22 * Qtrly FFO per unit $0.24 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, March 3 The dollar held broad gains on Friday as the risk of an imminent U.S. interest rate hike slugged sovereign bonds and commodities, even managing to sour Wall Street's party as the reality of rising borrowing costs began to sink in.
TOKYO, March 3 Japanese stocks edged down on Friday as investors took profits before the weekend, after hitting a 14-month high the previous day on rising expectations for a U.S. interest rate hike this month.