Oct 2 Deutsche Bank lowered its rating on Alcoa
Inc's stock to "sell," saying lower aluminum prices over
the last two quarters does not bode well for the company's
primary metals business that accounts for more than 40 percent
of its revenue.
While a weaker Australian dollar and Brazilian real could
offset lower aluminum prices and benefit third-quarter results,
the fourth quarter will not get much help from foreign exchange
movements, Deutsche Bank analysts said.
Shares of the largest U.S. aluminum producer, which is
expected to report third-quarter results on Oct. 8, were down
about 2 percent on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.
Deutsche Bank analysts, led by Jorge Beristain, head of
Americas metals and mining equity research at the brokerage,
also cut their price target on Alcoa's shares by 39 percent to
$5.5.
Aluminum prices have nearly halved since their peak of
$3,380 per tonne in July 2008. Benchmark three-month London
Metal Exchange aluminum dropped nearly 14 percent in the
first six months of 2013 due to excess inventories.
In September, BNP Paribas lowered its 2014 aluminum price
forecast by $135 to $1,865 per tonne.
Thomson Reuters StarMine predicts that Alcoa's third-quarter
profit will miss Wall Street estimates by 6.7 percent and
fourth-quarter earnings will miss by 31 percent.
Analysts on average have reduced their earnings estimates
for the third quarter by 31 percent in the last three months.
The company posted a net loss in the second quarter, hurt by
restructuring costs related to plant closures, but posted a
larger-than-expected adjusted profit thanks to a strong
performance from its high-margin engineered products business.
The stock has slipped 6 percent this year but still trades
at 27 times forward 12-month earnings - a big premium to the
sector median of 7.21.
