NEW YORK, Feb 17 Alcoa Inc said late Thursday that it sent a note to its global aerospace, ground transportation and industrial customers announcing it will raise prices on some of its coil and flat products on Feb. 20.

"Alcoa Global Aerospace, Ground Transportation, and Industrial & Specialty Products is announcing a price increase effective with all new orders received on or after February 20," the note said.

It added that the price increase will also apply to its production schedule dates on or after May 1 for those products.

The following products will be increased:

PRODUCT PRICE INCREASE * 5454, 5083 & 5086 High Magnesium Coil, Flat & Shate

$0.07/lb C Rev Alcoa said, it will honor all existing orders and firm agreements confirmed prior to February 20. (Reporting By Carole Vaporean)