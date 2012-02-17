NEW YORK, Feb 17 Alcoa Inc said
late Thursday that it sent a note to its global aerospace,
ground transportation and industrial customers announcing it
will raise prices on some of its coil and flat products on Feb.
20.
"Alcoa Global Aerospace, Ground Transportation, and
Industrial & Specialty Products is announcing a price increase
effective with all new orders received on or after February 20,"
the note said.
It added that the price increase will also apply to its
production schedule dates on or after May 1 for those products.
The following products will be increased:
PRODUCT PRICE INCREASE
* 5454, 5083 & 5086 High Magnesium Coil, Flat & Shate
$0.07/lb C Rev
Alcoa said, it will honor all existing orders and firm
agreements confirmed prior to February 20.
(Reporting By Carole Vaporean)