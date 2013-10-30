Oct 30 U.S. aluminum producer Alcoa Inc
warned on Wednesday that a planned electricity rate hike in
Quebec would make its three smelters in the Canadian province
uncompetitive.
Alcoa has notified provincial power company Hydro-Québec
that it plans to reduce its contractual obligations to buy power
starting Nov. 1, 2014, the company said in an emailed statement.
Rates are set to rise on Jan. 1, 2015.
"A competitive power rate is needed that allows Alcoa to
continue to invest in its operations and maintain its important
economic impact in Quebec," Alcoa said.
Producing aluminum is a power-consuming process, and
disputes over electricity rates are not uncommon.
The smelters that could be affected are in Deschambault and
Bécancour, both on the north shore of the St. Lawrence River
between Montreal and Quebec City, and Baie-Comeau, some 350
kilometers northeast of Quebec City.
Alcoa's latest annual report said Deschambault facility has
the capacity to produce up to 260,000 tonnes of aluminum each
year. It owns 75 percent of Bécancour, which has 413,000 tonnes
of annual capacity. Rio Tinto holds a minority stake in
that smelter.
Baie-Comeau's capacity was reported as 385,000 tonnes in the
annual report, but Alcoa said in May it would permanently close
two potlines at that smelter, with total capacity of 105,000
tonnes.
Hydro-Québec could not immediately be reached for comment.