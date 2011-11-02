Nov 2 Alcoa Inc (AA.N) has temporarily stopped
producing certain ingots at its Becancour smelter in Quebec
because of a quality problem, the aluminum producer said on
Wednesday.
A spokesman said the company suspended production of its
P1020 aluminum billet in late October as a result of high iron
content and was talking with customers to mitigate the impact.
"We are making good progress and hope to completely resolve
the problem soon," the spokesman said.
Alcoa owns 74.95 percent of the smelter by the St Lawrence
river in Quebec, with Rio Tinto Alcan (RIO.AX) (RIO.L) owning
the rest.
Becancour produces 400,000 tonnes per year of aluminum
billet, foundry alloy, and P1020 and sheet ingot.
(Reporting by Steve James in New York, editing by Matthew
Lewis)