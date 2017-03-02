March 2 Aluminum producer Alcoa Corp
named a new head for its aluminum business on Thursday and said
it would consolidate its business units into three divisions
from six, to increase efficiency and cut costs.
The three units will focus on aluminum, alumina and bauxite.
The aluminum smelting, cast products and rolled products
businesses, along with the majority of its energy business
assets, will be combined into the new aluminum unit, Alcoa
said.
The company said Tim Reyes, who has since 2015 been
president of Alcoa cast products - a unit that produces
differentiated aluminum products - will head the new aluminum
business.
Reyes will replace Martin Briere, who has been president of
the unit since 2014.
Alcoa last year split into two entities. One company kept
the Alcoa name and focuses on the traditional smelting business.
The other, Arconic Inc, specializes in higher-end
aluminum and titanium alloys for the automotive, aerospace and
construction industries.
(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai
Sachin Ravikumar)