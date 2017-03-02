March 2 Aluminum producer Alcoa Corp named a new head for its aluminum business on Thursday and said it would consolidate its business units into three divisions from six, to increase efficiency and cut costs.

The three units will focus on aluminum, alumina and bauxite.

The aluminum smelting, cast products and rolled products businesses, along with the majority of its energy business assets, will be combined into the new aluminum unit, Alcoa said.

The company said Tim Reyes, who has since 2015 been president of Alcoa cast products - a unit that produces differentiated aluminum products - will head the new aluminum business.

Reyes will replace Martin Briere, who has been president of the unit since 2014.

Alcoa last year split into two entities. One company kept the Alcoa name and focuses on the traditional smelting business. The other, Arconic Inc, specializes in higher-end aluminum and titanium alloys for the automotive, aerospace and construction industries. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)