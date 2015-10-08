Oct 8 Alcoa Inc reported a 10.7 percent fall in quarterly sales, hurt by sliding aluminum prices and divestitures.

The company's sales fell to $5.57 billion in the third quarter from $6.24 billion a year earlier.

Net income attributable to Alcoa fell to $44 million, or 2 cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30 from $149 million, or 12 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding special items, Alcoa earned 7 cents per share. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee and Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)