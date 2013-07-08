TORONTO, July 8 Alcoa Inc reported a larger second-quarter net loss on Monday, largely due to restructuring costs and a legacy legal matter.

The company said its net loss in the quarter ended June 30 was $119 million, or 11 cents per share. That compares with a loss of $2 million, or break-even per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, the company reported earnings of $76 million, or 7 cents a share.