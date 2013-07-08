METALS-London copper edges up as demand view brightens
* Strike continues at Noranda zinc processing plant in Canada
TORONTO, July 8 Alcoa Inc reported a larger second-quarter net loss on Monday, largely due to restructuring costs and a legacy legal matter.
The company said its net loss in the quarter ended June 30 was $119 million, or 11 cents per share. That compares with a loss of $2 million, or break-even per share, a year earlier.
Excluding one-time items, the company reported earnings of $76 million, or 7 cents a share.
TOKYO, March 2 Japan's Nikkei share average hit a 14-month high on Thursday after Wall Street soared and the dollar gained on rising expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will hike interest rates in March.
March 1 Uber competitor Lyft is pitching investors on a new funding round and hopes to net at least $500 million, according to a source familiar with the matter.