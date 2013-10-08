By Allison Martell
Oct 8 Aluminum producer Alcoa Inc
reported better than expected earnings on Tuesday, as strength
at the unit that sells auto parts and other complex items helped
offset lower metal prices.
The engineered products business, which sells cast metal
items such as wheels and plane fuselages, has proved more
profitable recently than selling less processed metal at
rock-bottom prices. Alcoa said productivity in that business
rose from the previous year.
But operating results also improved in the hard-hit primary
metals business, again thanks to productivity gains. After-tax
operating income was $8 million in that segment, compared with a
loss of $14 million a year earlier.
The company bumped up its global aluminum demand forecast
for the heavy truck and trailer market to between 5 percent and
9 percent this year from 3 percent to 8 percent, citing
improvements in Europe and China.
"As the trucking companies try to take weight off of big
trucks and also trailers, and use engineered aluminum, that
really seems to be paying off here," said Tim Ghriskey, chief
investment officer at Solaris Asset Management.
Manufacturers such as truck maker Navistar International
Corp and aircraft maker Boeing Co and have been
using more aluminum to cut down the weight of their products,
which can help cut fuel costs amid tightening environmental
regulations.
The company's shares were up 3.2 percent at $8.20 in after
market trading.
KICKING OFF EARNINGS
Alcoa has long been the first company on the S&P 500 to
report quarterly results, and because aluminum is used by
several key industries - automotive, aerospace and construction
- some see it as a bellwether for earnings season.
But the company's performance often diverges from its end
markets, which has some questioning its importance. And in
September it was cut from the Dow Jones industrial average,
after more than 50 years. Alcoa had become by far the smallest
company in the average.
Weak aluminum prices have weighed on its primary metals
business and the aluminum industry in general.
Benchmark prices on the London Metal Exchange rose
to $1,813 at the end of the third quarter from $1,773 at the end
of the second quarter.
But prices have nearly halved since they peaked at $3,380
per tonne in July 2008, and they fell nearly 14 percent in the
first half of 2013, hurt in part by excess capacity.
High premiums paid to obtain physical metal have been a
lifeline for aluminum producers, but proposed changes to
warehousing rules could erode those margins.
The steep premiums led to a string of lawsuits and a London
Metal Exchange proposal to overhaul its delivery system from
next April, which industry players expect will be approved at a
board meeting later this month.
BY THE NUMBERS
Net income attributable to Alcoa was $24 million, or 2 cents
a share, compared with a loss of $143 million, or 13 cents, a
year earlier. Sales slipped to $5.77 billion from $5.83 billion.
Excluding restructuring charges and other special items,
earnings rose to $120 million, or 11 cents a share, from $32
million, or 3 cents.
Analysts, on average, had been expecting earnings of 5 cents
a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.