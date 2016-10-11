Oct 11 Metals company Alcoa Inc on Tuesday reported higher quarterly profit despite lower revenue, due to cost-cutting measures and lower income tax provisions.
The New York-based company reported net profit for the third quarter of $166 million, or 33 cents per share, up from $44 million, or 6 cents a year earlier.
Analysts, on average, expected earnings per share for the quarter of 35 cents. (Reporting by Nick Carey in Chicago; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
UPDATE 2-France, Germany concerned about Trump's moves to limit refugees
PARIS, Jan 28 France, Germany and Luxembourg voiced disquiet on Saturday over U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to limit immigration and refugees from some Muslim countries, with Berlin and Paris also reaffirming a firm line on Russian sanctions.
Britain, Turkey sign defence deal to develop Turkish fighter jet
ANKARA, Jan 28 Britain and Turkey signed a defence deal worth more than 100 million pounds ($125 million) on Saturday to develop Turkish fighter jets, opening the way to deeper cooperation over the lifetime of the project.