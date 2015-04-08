CHICAGO, April 8 Metals company Alcoa Inc
kicked off the first-quarter earnings season on Wednesday,
reporting that it swung to a quarterly profit on a jump in
revenue, primarily in its value-added automotive and aerospace
businesses.
The New York-based company posted first-quarter net income
of $195 million, or 14 cents per share, compared with a loss of
$178 million, or 16 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding restructuring costs, Alcoa earned $363 million, or
28 cents a share. Wall Street analysts had expected 26 cents.
(Reporting By Nick Carey; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)