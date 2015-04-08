CHICAGO, April 8 Metals company Alcoa Inc kicked off the first-quarter earnings season on Wednesday, reporting that it swung to a quarterly profit on a jump in revenue, primarily in its value-added automotive and aerospace businesses.

The New York-based company posted first-quarter net income of $195 million, or 14 cents per share, compared with a loss of $178 million, or 16 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding restructuring costs, Alcoa earned $363 million, or 28 cents a share. Wall Street analysts had expected 26 cents. (Reporting By Nick Carey; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)