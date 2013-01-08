(Adds Bradford quote)
Jan 8 Alcoa Inc reported a fourth-quarter
profit on Tuesday as cost cuts helped offset a drop in aluminum
prices.
For the fourth quarter, the company reported net income of
$242 million, or 21 cents per share, compared with a net loss of
$191 million, or 18 cents per share, in the year-ago period.
Sales fell 1.5 percent to $5.89 billion.
The Pittsburgh-based company expected global aluminum demand
to rise 7 percent in 2013.
Double-click on for the full results and
for an accompanying news story.
Following are initial reactions of analysts and investors:
CHARLES BRADFORD, ANALYST, BRADFORD RESEARCH IN NEW YORK,
NY:
"I can't think of anything that could have been better; it
was precisely what we expected. Their forecast looks reasonable.
The main reason for the better fourth quarter than third was the
metal price."
"Right now the aluminum price has come down a bit so it's
currently lower than where it peaked in the fourth quarter. My
guess is Alcoa will probably do a little bit better in the first
quarter than in the fourth, even with a little bit lower metal
price. The currency could be more helpful, seasonality could be
more helpful."
TIM GHRISKEY, CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER, SOLARIS ASSET
MANAGEMENT IN BEDFORD HILLS, NY:
"The revenues were really the key. The earnings were in line
but the revenues were strong."
"I think it was a good solid quarter. Not a barnburner but a
good quarter. It's certainly important in this type of
environment to look at revenues. Corporate margins are near
all-time highs and the gains in earnings are going to come from
revenue growth and the fact that Alcoa was able to beat revenue
expectations perhaps indicates that we could see more of the
same from other companies as they report. But when all is said
and done Alcoa's numbers are simply Alcoa's numbers and reflect
what's happening in the aluminum market. But these were good
results."
STEPHEN MASSOCCA, FUND MANAGER, WEDBUSH MORGAN, SAN
FRANCISCO:
"It's hard to draw a lot of conclusions from one name, but I
think people were expecting that earnings were going to be
light. It's only one name, but it's going to be perceived as
good. I don't know if it's a super big surprise. Bring on the
banks, bring on the big technology companies -- that's going to
be the real tale of the tape. Those will be the two that people
are watching with bated breath. The energy companies, with
commodity pricing, it's pretty easy to forecast what happened
there. But with banks and technology, results are a little more
opaque - that will determine where things will go."
BRIDGET FREAS, ANALYST WITH MORNINGSTAR INC, CHICAGO:
"Look, the stock is trading the same place it was a year
ago. It's difficult to make money with aluminum prices at these
levels, but consumption is holding up well. Aluminum prices
averaged $2,000 a ton in the fourth quarter and they need higher
prices for consistent profitability."
(Reporting By Anna L. Driver in Houston, Braden REddall in San
Francisco and Nichola Groom in Los Angeles; Editing by Patricia
Kranz)