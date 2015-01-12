(Adds CEO comment on China exports)

NEW YORK Jan 12 Alcoa Chief Financial Officer William Oplinger said on Monday that the all-in aluminum price, including benchmark future prices and regional premiums, would remain "similar to the market situation that we have today."

Asked in the company's fourth-quarter earnings call if Alcoa had a projected aluminum price embedded in its 2015 projections, Oplinger acknowledged that Alcoa did, but declined to say what it was except that the market fundamentals were likely to remain similar.

Chief Executive Officer Klaus Kleinfeld played down concerns about Chinese supply flooding the market, saying it was unlikely that China, the world's top producer and consumer, would remove an export tax for primary aluminum.

He added that the company was monitoring China's increased activity in the trade of semi-finished products "very, very closely."

Benchmark three-month aluminum on the London Metal Exchange has fallen 10 percent since the start of December, but regional premiums paid for delivery of aluminum have reached record highs.