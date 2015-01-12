(Adds CEO comment on China exports)
NEW YORK Jan 12 Alcoa Chief Financial Officer
William Oplinger said on Monday that the all-in aluminum price,
including benchmark future prices and regional premiums, would
remain "similar to the market situation that we have today."
Asked in the company's fourth-quarter earnings call if Alcoa
had a projected aluminum price embedded in its 2015 projections,
Oplinger acknowledged that Alcoa did, but declined to say what
it was except that the market fundamentals were likely to remain
similar.
Chief Executive Officer Klaus Kleinfeld played down concerns
about Chinese supply flooding the market, saying it was unlikely
that China, the world's top producer and consumer, would remove
an export tax for primary aluminum.
He added that the company was monitoring China's increased
activity in the trade of semi-finished products "very, very
closely."
Benchmark three-month aluminum on the London Metal Exchange
has fallen 10 percent since the start of December, but
regional premiums paid for delivery of aluminum have reached
record highs.
(Reporting By Luc Cohen; Editing by Diane Craft and David
Gregorio)