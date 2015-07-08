NEW YORK, July 8 Alcoa raised its forecast for
the global aluminum surplus by more than half as China, the
world's top producer and user of the light metal, has not cut
output as much as expected, a senior executive said on
Wednesday.
The U.S. aluminum producer expects supply to outpace global
demand by 760,000 tonnes this year, some 400,000 tonnes higher
than its previous forecast, Chief Financial Officer and
Executive Vice President William Oplinger said in a conference
call to discuss second-quarter results.
Oversupply in China will be 2.2 million tonnes this year, up
from 1.8 million tonnes previously, he said.
(Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by David Gregorio)