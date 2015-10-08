BRIEF-Aaron Coleman appointed chief executive officer and director
NEW YORK Oct 8 Alcoa lowered its forecast for the 2015 global aluminum surplus to 551,000 tonnes from its second-quarter estimate for a 762,000-tonne surplus, the company said in a presentation to announce its third-quarter results on Thursday.
It added that it expects a deficit in the market in 2016, though it did not specify how much. (Reporting By Luc Cohen; Editing by David Gregorio)
* CEO Thomas Jorden's 2016 total compensation was $13.2 million versus $7.8 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2nmOJti) Further company coverage: