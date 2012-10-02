METALS-London copper edges up as supply worries simmer
* Coming Up: U.S. Durable goods Jan at 1330 GMT (Adds comment, detail, updates prces)
MILAN Oct 2 The Sardinia region's government will discuss ways with energy group Enel to reduce the price of power for Alcoa's Italian plant, the Sardinia region president Ugo Cappellacci said on Tuesday.
A discounted energy price for Alcoa could help entice a buyer for the smelter, which U.S. aluminum maker Alcoa wants to close down.
Among companies eyeing the smelter, which is located in Sardinia, are Swiss commodities trader Glencore which suspended talks with Italian authorities after the Italian Industry Ministry rejected a request to provide discounted energy prices.
Italy has among the highest electricity prices in Europe, and aluminum smelting in an energy-intensive industry.
"We have not lost hope on Glencore, we are working to find a solution," Cappellacci said at the sidelines of an event in Milan.
He added a meeting with Enel about the energy price for Alcoa and for companies producing in Sardinia could take place by the end of the week.
* Coming Up: U.S. Durable goods Jan at 1330 GMT (Adds comment, detail, updates prces)
LOS ANGELES, Feb 26 Emma Stone won her first Oscar on Sunday for her lead role as a struggling actress who falls in love with a jazz musician in musical romance "La La Land."
LOS ANGELES, Feb 26 Casey Affleck won the best actor Oscar on Sunday for his role as a grief-stricken father in family drama "Manchester by the Sea."