NEW YORK Nov 2 Alcoa Inc said on Monday
it will idle three of its four active U.S. aluminum smelters,
slashing annual capacity by 500,000 tonnes, in the steepest cuts
yet by an aluminum producer to battle oversupply and sinking
metal prices.
The company said in a statement it will suspend its Intalco
and Wenatchee smelters in Washington state and the Massena West
smelter in New York state. It will also permanently close
Massena East, also in New York, which was shuttered in 2014.
The move will reduce Alcoa's smelting capacity by a further
503,000 tonnes annually, leaving the Evansville, Indiana,
smelter as its sole U.S. primary plant. It produces 269,000
tonnes per year.
For Alcoa, the measures come as it prepares to break itself
in two, separating the faster-growing plane and car parts
business from traditional upstream operations.
The cuts are the biggest since the year-long rout in
benchmark aluminum prices and the collapse in premiums,
paid for physical delivery, earlier this year, pushing many of
the world's smelters into the red.
Prices have plunged by a third since September 2014 and are
languishing at six-year lows around $1,450 per tonne amid
concerns about waning demand and a ballooning surplus.
Some producers, like Century Aluminum Co, also
blame exports of cheap metal from China, the world's top
producer, for undermining their competitiveness.
Traders said the cuts were a step in the right direction to
chip away at the global surplus and may give U.S. premiums
AL-PREM some support.
"These difficult, but necessary measures will further
strengthen our upstream portfolio, reducing our cost position
and driving greater resilience," Klaus Kleinfeld, chairman and
chief executive, said in the statement.
The news deals a major blow to a U.S. industry struggling
with high energy and labor costs. Many companies including Alcoa
have built capacity in the Middle East where energy is cheap and
abundant.
Alcoa's cuts, coupled with recent announcements by Century,
represent around 30 percent of U.S. aluminum production and will
leave just four smelters operating in the United States, with
capacity to produce 759,600 tonnes per year.
That's the lowest output since the 1950s and compares with
23 smelters in 2000, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Alcoa said it will begin the cuts later in the fourth
quarter, and will aim to complete them by the end of the first
quarter of 2016.
