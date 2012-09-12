MILAN, Sept 12 Italian wind power group Kite Gen
Research has become the third group to express interest in U.S.
aluminium maker Alcoa's Sardinian smelter, which is in
the early stages of being closed.
Workers at the plant have staged demonstrations that have
turned the smelter into a national symbol of Italy's recession.
"We have sent an offer to (Industry Minister Corrado)
Passera and (Prime Minister Mario) Monti and are waiting for a
response," Kite Gen founder Massimo Ippolito told Reuters on
Wednesday.
Swiss industrial group Klesh and London-listed commodities
trader Glencore have previously expressed interest in
the plant, which will be closed by Nov. 30 if no buyer is found.
Alcoa reiterated on Wednesday it "has not received any
expressions of interest that are viable or different to those
previously considered", and also repeated that while it will
continue with "the curtailment process", it remained open to
discussing the sale of a curtailed plant.
Kite Gen, which makes wind power technology for
high-altitude use, said it would build a 300 megawatt wind farm
close to the factory to help power what it said was biggest
single corporate energy user in Italy.
The cost of energy is one of the main reasons the Sardinian
plant has found it difficult to compete. Italy has asked the
European Union if the plant would be able to use special
interruptibility contracts to lower its power costs.
Ippolito said funding for the operation would come in part
from carbon emission certificates. "By using renewable energy
the plant will not need to buy carbon credits to offset its
polluting effect and indeed will be able to sell the credits it
has on the market."
Ippolito also said Kite Gen had asked the government to
apply for EU funds of 1.3 billion euros ($1.7 billion) available
for innovative projects.
Alcoa's factory supports about 1,500 jobs in Sardinia. Its
closure would be a heavy blow for the Mediterranean island which
has a 15 percent unemployment rate, well above the national
average.
Italy is beset by growing joblessness as the economic crisis
bites hard. At the end of July, the industry ministry was
mediating in 131 other disputes involving companies seeking to
cut jobs.