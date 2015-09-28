(Adds examples of recent corporate break-ups, context on
Glencore woes, China aluminum supplies)
By Nick Carey
CHICAGO, Sept 28 Alcoa Inc said Monday it
will break itself in two, separating a faster growing plane and
car parts business from traditional aluminum smelting operations
as shareholders seek higher returns amid a commodity slump.
Pressured by a 42 percent drop in its share price this year
and a surge in Chinese aluminum exports, Alcoa is joining a wave
of major corporations which recently have sought to break up to
add shareholder value, such as General Electric Co and
Hewlett-Packard Co.
Alcoa shares rose 2.4 percent to $9.29 as analysts applauded
its intensified focus on products for expanding businesses like
aerospace and auto.
The 127-year-old company was the biggest percentage gainer
on the benchmark S&P 500 index, as U.S. stocks slumped broadly
on Monday.
A global glut of aluminum, which has depressed prices, has
battered Alcoa stock, driving the company's market value this
year down to about $12 billion.
"Alcoa has faced this problem for decades: No matter what
they have done to enhance their product line, their stock has
traded based on metal prices," said analyst Charles Bradford of
Bradford Research.
In another stark example of such a link, Glencore
shares tumbled almost 30 percent to close at an all-time low on
Monday, on fears that the mining and trading company was not
doing enough to rein in its debt to withstand a prolonged fall
in global metals prices.
Alcoa's traditional business, which also includes
better-performing bauxite and alumina, will retain the Alcoa
name. The newer company is still unnamed.
The split is expected to be completed in the second half of
next year.
"We are interested in creating value for our customers, for
our shareholders, for our employees, and at this point this is
the option we see that creates the biggest value," Chief
Executive Klaus Kleinfeld told Reuters.
Kleinfeld will become CEO of the new company, and remain
Alcoa chairman during a transition period.
"We believe both entities have gotten into a shape that they
are competitive and sizeable and they can stand on their own,"
Kleinfeld said.
Alcoa had already been in the process of a transition,
including acquisitions to beef up its business for such sectors
such as aerospace and autos, said Josh Sullivan, an analyst with
Sterne Agee CRT.
"The commodity business was a significant drag, not only on
valuation but on the resources of the company," Sullivan said.
Alcoa did not provide details on the cost of carrying out
the split, which it said should be tax free for shareholders. It
is targeting an investment grade credit rating for its
"value-added" business and "strong non-investment grade" rating
for its legacy business.
The company also said that as of Dec. 31 2014, its pension
was underfunded by about $3.3 billion. Executives said Alcoa
will allocate debt and pension liabilities "in a manner that is
prudent for the two businesses to have the balance sheet" the
company is targeting.
HIGH-STRENGTH ALUMINUM
A 25 percent drop since last September has pushed aluminum
prices to six-year lows. An unprecedented plunge this year in
premiums - surcharges paid for physical delivery - to their
lowest in 3-1/2 years have posed the biggest threat to
producers' margins since the 2008 financial crisis.
As a result, more than 10 percent of smelting capacity
outside of China, or 3.5 million tons of production, is running
in the red. Alcoa Inc has closed or curtailed 170,000 tons of
annual output this year, part of a review of 500,000 tons of
smelting capacity announced in March.
Aluminum output in China, the world's biggest producer,
climbed 12 percent during the first seven months of the year.
At the same time, the company has bet on growth from
higher-margin titanium and high-strength aluminum sales to the
aerospace industry, as its order book swells for airplane
production and amid renewed global spending on automobiles.
About 40 percent of revenue for the new value-added business was
generated by the aerospace sector.
Recent purchases include aerospace and defense
industry-focused titanium supplier, RTI International Metals
Inc, for $1.3 billion and privately-held TITAL, which makes
titanium and aluminum structural castings for aircraft engines
and airframes.
The company has also been working to improve in-house
technology. Last December, Alcoa unveiled a process it calls
Micromill to produce high-strength aluminum alloy, targeting
automakers who are seeking an alternative to heavier steel.
In mid-September Alcoa announced a deal with Ford Motor Co
to provide components for the 2016 model F-150 pickup, the
best-selling U.S. vehicle since 1982, using Micromill.
"They have been acquiring more businesses away from what
they founded the company on," said Phil Gibbs, an analyst at
KeyBanc Capital Markets.
The company did not provide a timeline for choosing a CEO
for Alcoa after the split. The division of the company does not
need shareholder approval, sources familiar with the matter
said.
The company's financial advisors are Morgan Stanley and
Greenhill & Co. The legal advisor for the split is Wachtell,
Lipton, Rosen & Katz.
(Additional reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Michele
Gershberg and Christian Plumb)